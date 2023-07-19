SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - More marijuana bans are on the table for Sussex County towns, this time in Bethany Beach and Millville.
The town council of Bethany Beach will meet at 2 p.m. on Friday for first readings of two ordinances. One, chapter 301, removes words like tobacco, weed, and marijuana from town code and the other, chapter 218, relates to prohibiting the operations of marijuana growing, manufacturing, testing and selling within the town.
Millville will have a town council meeting on July 25 at 7 p.m. to discuss its own plans and an ordinance to amend the town code relating to marijuana. This meeting will include a time for public comments and questions and discussion by the town council.
According to the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, towns have the option to determine how marijuana will be allowed within town limits even though it has been legalized in personal use quantities throughout the state.
Dewey Beach banned the sale of pot within town limits last month, officials saying they "have enough to deal with" in terms of disorderly conduct and want to provide a family atmosphere.
Rehoboth Beach commissioners are leaning towards banning the sale, though no agreements have been reached at the time of writing. We spoke with one Rehoboth business owner last week, Stephen Provost of Scubee's CBD Boutique, who said that he would consider leaving town limits if the town bans it.
In Fenwick Island, one restriction is already in place: smoking of any kind is already banned on the beaches. A committee there said, though no decision has been reached yet, it plans to be consistent with neighboring towns.