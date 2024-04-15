BETHANY BEACH, Del. — After its former chief was embroiled in scandal, the Town of Bethany Beach has appointed a new police chief.
Bethany Beach Town Council announced that it unanimously appointed Sergeant Patrick Foley as the new police chief during a meeting Monday afternoon.
Sergeant Foley has been serving as the acting officer in charge since January and has been a member of the Bethany Beach Police Department since 2006.
This appointment comes after the former police chief, Michael Redmon, and his subordinate, Captain Darin Cathell, were fired due to allegations of misusing overtime funds. In a separate incident, Redmon also pleaded guilty to DUI charges.