BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Bethany Beach has begun exploring the idea of turning the southwestern corner of Christian Church Conference Center's land in to a new municipal lot.
They say the town tries to keep their total number of spaces around 1000, but due to several reasons the true number of spaces is closer to 900. This means that the 75 spots this lot would add would get the town much closer to its ideal number.
According to the town, church officials are still considering the offer, byt the town is optimistic that the lot could be built before the end of the summer.