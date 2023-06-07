Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... A combination of low relative humidity, breezy west to northwest winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire ignitions today. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20-25% across the area. West to northwest winds will increase to around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Fuel moistures are very low, with much of the region having not experienced a widespread wetting rainfall in over 5 weeks. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.