Bethany Beach celebrates Periers Day

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - It was a big day in Bethany Beach as the town celebrated the 13th Periers Day.
The day is a commemoration of when Bethany Beach and Periers, France became sister cities.
Diana Hamilton Cowell who came up with the idea of the town to become sister cities said it all started with her father who lead a battalion that helped liberate Periers from German rule in World War II.
"The friendship between people in Bethany and Periers is a wonderful result of a horrible war that has grown up from the relationships," Cowell said. "I just think it's a wonderful for everyone who's been involved in this celebration."
At the event there was a brief speech on the history of the connection between the two sister towns. Then there was the French national anthem on the accordion followed by a band playing tunes into the night.
The accordion player Peter Eshelman said he himself has a special connection to all things French.
"I love French culture, I love French food, I do play some French Cafe music," Eshelman said.
While the acts of the United States during World War II might've sparked this bond to be formed, some say its a connection that's more than just that of allies.
"I think there's a lot of visitors who don't realize this but I think more and more people from Bethany have become aware of because it's been celebrated every year," Cowell said. "It's just one of many different celebrations we have here."
"This connection that we have with Periers, we celebrate it one day a year but it lasts all year long," Sheplee said.
The Summer Olympics in Paris can be watched on Coast TV from July 26 to August 11.