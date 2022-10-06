BETHANY BEACH, De - According to town officials, several feet of beach dune has been wiped away from the remnants of Ian. The dune damage has left several feet of a drop in some areas and has forced many of the town's access ramps to close.
From a statement the town issued, "over the next several weeks (absent another weather event) the State (of Delaware) may work to restore ramps where there is a minimal amount of repair needed. However, the State may wait for the United States Army Corps of Engineer’s beach replenishment project to restore beaches, dunes and beach access points. That replenishment is scheduled for the first half of 2023."
The Town is placing warning signs at the dune edge, but say it is impossible to fence the dune off at this time. There currently no handicap access to our beach.
OPEN RAMPS
5th Street
4th Street
Oakwood Street
Maplewood Street
Ashwood Street
Cedarwood Street
RAMPS THAT ARE CLOSED:
Ocean View Parkway (vehicular crossover)
Ocean View Parkway (handicap ramp)
Third Street
Second Street
First Street
Central Boulevard
Campbell Place (north ramp)
Campbell Place (south ramp)
Garfield Parkway (north ramp)
Garfield Parkway (south ramp)
Hollywood Street
Parkwood Street
Wellington Parkway