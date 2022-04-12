BETHANY BEACH, Del.- On January 15, Bethany Beach Planning and Zoning approved the additions to 425-27 of the town code.
On Tuesday, a public hearing was held where the public could weigh in. All of the speakers were in favor of the proposal.
Town Councilman Scott Edmonston says Bethany needs to step in to avoid homeowners from putting all concrete around their houses.
"If you just have all concrete in your yard, all of the rainwater that hits your yard runs directly into the storm sewer and essentially directly into the back bays and that hurts fish and crabs and all that sort of stuff," Edmonston said.
For any lot, 15 percent needs to be open space like grass, trees, or mulched areas as examples. 5 percent can be impervious paving like concrete or asphalt for a driveway or pool. The rest must be pervious like gravel, clamshells, or pavers.
John Neff says he sees flooding when he rides his bike into town and something needs to be done.
"At least let water go down in the ground and you know permeate down a ways and slow it down towards the low spots towards the bays and all these areas," Neff said. "It's a great idea. It should have been done a long time ago to be completely honest with you."
At the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Fifth Street towards the end of town limits in Bethany Beach, the owner of Bethany Bike Shop George Cole Jr. says the water level has gotten so high there have been times he has rented out kayaks to kids and they have been able to head right through the water on the street.
"On a typical rainy day in the summertime, this drain will fill up," Cole Jr. said. "We will see water literally turn into a river down this street and you know three, four, five feet into my parking lot is not odd to see the flooding occur."
Paving the way for changes that could be made next month. Town Council will be putting the ordinance on its May 20 agenda for discussion and possible adoption.