Bethany Beach continues Fourth of July festivities without fireworks

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Red, white and blue covered Bethany Beach for the Fourth of July, but fireworks did not cover the night skies.
The town has cited beach replenishment concerns as the reason for postposing the fireworks to September 3.
Neighbors and visitors alike said they were a bit disappointed with the ongoing replenishment and the lack of fireworks.
"(The construction) is a little bit of a eyesore," said Tina Tomlin. "Maybe it could have been done, at another time rather than during the holiday."
But Wayne Shekailo said he was making the most of any situation on the Fourth of July.
"We're looking forward to it on Labor Day weekend, because that'll be something totally new. We always have the the 'Beach is Dead' parade, but it'll add a little something else. So it's just postponing it. It's not like we're not going to have it."
According an Army Corp of Engineers spokesperson, beach replenishment is vital to protecting beaches and coastal communities, like Bethany Beach, during hurricane season.
Other events, like the Fourth of July parade, went off with a bang and brought out big crowds.