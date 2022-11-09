Bethany Beach Dune Crossings Still Facing Significant Storm Damage

Bethany Beach, Del.- Weeks after the remnants of Ian battered the beaches, dune crossings are still showing significant damage with no fixes determined.
Many of the dune crossings are closed entirely, only a few access points remaining.
Locals like Kim Neff said they've seen it before.
"Every season it gets washed away and eroded and then it is no longer a dune. It's a cliff," he said.
She said there's been little to no action to bring them back to life.
"It is a vicious cycle. They haven't come up with a long-term plan. The dunes are very temporary," Neff said.
The Mayor of Bethany Beach, Rosemary Hardiman, said the town repaired several of the dunes but many of them are beyond the town's scope.
The town is working with the Department of Natural Resources to find another solution, but they tell WRDE they don't yet have a plan.
"The town has been working very hard behind the scenes with our federal legislators and local legislators and DNREC to try to get them to do some alternate work," Hardiman said.
DREC told WRDE crews are surveying Bethany Beach to develop the next steps. Additionally, planned beach replenishment next year is expected to help fix the coastline.
Local business owners are still expressing concern.
"The whole reason [visitors] choose to be here is because of the beach," Caitlyn Parrott said.
Beach replenishment is planned for 2023, but there is no date yet set in stone.