BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Property owners in the Bethany Beach area will see an increase in ambulance service fees as the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company adjusts to the region's growing population and the subsequent rise in demand for emergency medical services. The fee for ambulance service is set to rise from $53 to $60, a move that reflects the fire company's efforts to maintain and enhance its emergency medical services (EMS).
Pat Humphreys, a local resident familiar with the costs associated with ambulance services, shared her personal experiences. "My mom lived up in North Wilmington, and every time we called the paramedics for her or the ambulance, it was $100 a visit," Humphreys recounted.
Phil Brackin, the Chief Assistant of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, explained the rationale behind the fee increase. "This ambulance fee specifically goes towards our EMS operating budget as well as funds what we call our long-term reserve to be able to replace ambulances when it's due time," said Brackin. The adjustment in fees is a strategic move to ensure the fire company can continue providing timely and effective emergency services to the community and its visitors.
The updated agreement between the fire company and the towns introduces a new provision for vacation rental properties. Renters can now pay $60 for ambulance coverage that extends during their stay, offering peace of mind to both property owners and their guests. Additionally, the fire company aims to extend coverage to include the property owner and two generations of their family, whether it be parents and grandparents or children and grandchildren.
Brackin also noted that the fire company is considering special circumstances in some families to ensure comprehensive coverage and support for all community members.
With nearly 10,000 homes or units within its fire district, which stretches from the Indian River Inlet to Fenwick, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company serves a significant portion of the local population. Currently, almost 8,500 ambulance subscribers benefit from the service among the towns. The $60 yearly fee will remain in effect for three years, with plans for the future agreement being discussed to adapt to the community's evolving needs.
The $7 increase is to help improve the fire company's commitment to providing vital emergency services while addressing the financial sustainability of its operations in the face of a growing and changing population.