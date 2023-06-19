Bethany Beach Fourth Of July Fireworks Postponed To Labor Day Weekend

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- If you want to see fireworks on the Fourth Of July in Bethany Beach this year, you will have to look elsewhere.
The town has decided to postpone fireworks to Labor Day weekend due to beach replenishment concerns.
Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman says the beach is currently too narrow and crowded, nd if the town wanted a refund or reschedule on the fireworks, it had to make the call now.
"We thought that this made the most sense and that if we did it early enough, we would be able to have it in September," she said. "Because of the uncertainty with the beach replenishment, when it would be done."
The parade and other Fourth Of July events are still happening as planned.
Not everyone was happy with the news in Bethany Beach. Kim Neff with Bethany Surf Shop says she thought the news was disappointing.
"I think in the state of the nation that we are in right now, it's a great way for everyone to remember we're all in this together, you know? So I think it's very almost divisive," she said. "I'm sure it's not their intent, but that's it's firing people up for all the wrong reasons when they could just find a solution."
One of the solutions said by Neff and others around Bethany Beach is using a barge. But according to Hardiman, a barge was used in the past- but multiple issues such as the fireworks getting washed off the barge, caused town council to not choose that option.
According to the Army Corp of Engineers, beach replenishment is scheduled to come to a pause during the Holiday weekend. It also says it is planned to be complete by early to mid-July, weather permitting.