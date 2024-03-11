BETHANY BEACH, Del -Bethany Beach officials are closing in on finalizing its budget for the 2025 fiscal year. If the current draft budget is proposed, people living in the beach town will pay more for some services.
Overall, the 2025 budget that can be reviewed is $24,682,000. The largest increase in expenses is found in Public Safety. $4,354,000 is proposed compared to the 2024 actual total of $3,709,281.
A public hearing is scheduled for 10 am this morning in Bethany Beach Town Hall. On Tuesday March 12, the Budget Committee will review the feedback they have received on the budget and then determine if it will send the proposal to Town Council. A new budget must be in place by the end of the month. Bethany Beach's 2025 Fiscal Year begins April 1, 2024.
