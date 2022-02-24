Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&