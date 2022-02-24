SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Mediacom's outages caused by equipment failures in Atlanta surfacing up to the east coast.
The issue gaining the attention of lawmakers Thursday. They sent out a letter with their concerns. It includes raising the major halt this has had on businesses, government operations, and people's daily work.
In Ocean View, Town Manager Carol Houck wrote "the town would love more internet options but no one has shown interest."
But Mediacom Senior Communications Manager Phyllis Peters said it regrets the outage.
"This was a very rare type of electrical issue that could not be anticipated, and not the type of situation that our network monitoring tools would see in advance."
The outages especially the ones that happened earlier in the week affected businesses in Bethany Beach. Some were unable to complete transactions or only take cash for purchases. Zandria Senft of Ocean View ran into that problem.
"How many stores did I go into the past couple of days," Senft said.
Credit card machines are down. Cash only and I don't always carry cash. So I had to walk out either go quick to an ATM or go someplace else."
Cindy Foster works in Su Casa down the street from Bethany Beach Books. She said the outage slowed down sales significantly.
"The internet did go down on Monday which for us takes our registers offline so that was definitely a hurdle that we are still working on," Foster said. "I actually ran a sale through today that was suspended since Monday but that's been something we had to work around here."
Medicom had no further comment Thursday about the outages.