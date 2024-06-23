BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A digital platform called "Watchtower" is helping local beach patrols protect their communities by offering up-to-the-minute ocean conditions.
The Town of Bethany Beach has announced that its beach patrol will be letting beachgoers know about surf conditions, storm activity and safety concerns.
The information is free to access on the webpage “SafeBeachDay." It shows the water temperature, wave height and wind speeds. Lifeguard stand locations can also be viewed.
In addition to Watchtower, data on the webpage also comes from sources like NOAA.
The town says it's the only Delaware beach patrol using "SafeBeachDay," joining California, Florida, Hawaii, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and New Jersey.