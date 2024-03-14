BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach is gearing up for the 2024 Bethany Beach Seaside Concert Series. Scheduled to kick off on June 6 and run through Oct. 27, this year's lineup promises an eclectic mix of musical talents and family-friendly entertainment.
The series will feature a total of 11 debut acts alongside beloved returning groups, catering to the varied tastes of attendees. According to town audience polls, rock music maintains its stronghold as the top-requested genre, closely followed by tribute acts and with country and pop sharing the third spot.
Julie Malewski, events director, expressed excitement about this year's lineup, emphasizing the audience's appreciation for top-tier talent.
"The audiences are accustomed to seeing show bands now," Malewski remarked. "They come to the bandstand to appreciate the caliber of the talent, not just to listen to music."
Among the highlights, the Dave Matthews Tribute Band will grace the stage on June 6, promising an unforgettable experience for DMB enthusiasts. Following suit, Cellofest on June 13 will showcase classical excellence, marking the culmination of a week-long celebration of the cello.
July ushers in a wave of fresh talent, with Fourth of July festivities featuring The 1974 delivering iconic hits from the '70s. Kids and teens will have their own special nights every Wednesday, including Carnival Night on July 3 which features children's entertainer Mr. Jon and variety performer Boston Bachert. Additionally, July 11 will see the unique stylings of the U.S. Army Six-String Soldiers, captivating audiences with their blend of country, Americana, and bluegrass.
August brings local flair with Decade80 on the first, appealing to nostalgia with hits from the '80s. The season finale on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1, will be a tribute to Jimmy Buffett by Parrotbeach, honoring the laid-back spirit of the beloved musician.
Notable acts continue throughout September and October, including tributes to Kenny Chesney, Fleetwood Mac, and a diverse range of music genres, ensuring a memorable experience for all concertgoers.
All events are subject to weather conditions, with additional offerings such as summer and fall movies and bonfires providing entertainment beyond the music scene. Best of all, the Town of Bethany Beach offers these events free to the public, promoting community engagement and cultural enrichment.
For more information and updates, visit townofbethanybeach.com or follow the town's social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.