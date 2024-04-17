Bethany Beach to discuss new vendor fee for special events

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Bethany Beach is set to discuss a new proposal that could affect vendors at special events. On Friday, April 19, town officials will talk about adding a $50 Special Events Vendor Fee.
Vincent Spinella, whose daughter makes and sells crafts, believes a fee in general for short-term vendors is not right.
"A lot of time goes into the arts and crafts preparation because it's meticulous work, and for what she's getting, if she sells one item, it probably doesn't even come out to 5 dollars an hour," explained Spinella.
Currently, if you are looking to sell anything for profit in Bethany Beach, you must pay $250, which is the price of a business license. Pamela Webster sees no problem with this fee, but she thinks the town could do more to attract people to the events.
"Many places have a fee, so I think they should charge them but not charge parking so you can attract people to buy their products," said Webster.
The town says this new fee category would prevent short-term vendors from having to pay the $250 for a full-year business license that they don't need.