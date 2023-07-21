Bethany Beach Town Council takes first step in banning the sale of marijuana in town limits

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The town council in Bethany Beach had the first reading of an potential ordinance that would ban the sale of marijuana in the town limits.
Rosemary Hardiman the Mayor of Bethany Beach talked about what the possible ordinance would encompass.
"What it says is that there'll be no business license given to any business that is going to grow, distribute, test or sell marijuana in town limits," Hardiman said.
Although marijuana is legal now in Delaware, Dick Heidenberger who owns businesses in town said marijuana doesn't belong in a town that is known for being a family friendly destination.
"It's a detriment to all other neighboring businesses because it brings a different element," Heidenberger said.
Charles Baserap has been visiting Bethany Beach for a few summers and he said he think's there is no point in stopping what's legal now.
"People are doing it, so there's really no sense that the stopping the sale of it," Baserap said. "It isn't going to stop the usage of it."
But Baserap said he think's there should be safe regulated places like distilleries for people to marijuana in any state that its legal to buy.
While Heidenberger said although he knows marijuana isn't the worst thing, Bethany Beach has a certain way of life that should stay the same.
"I like change but I also like tradition," Heidenberger said. "This town is steeped strongly in tradition, that's why families come here because there's a legacy here."
But no matter what comes to pass with the ordinance Baserap said he and his family will still come to Bethany Beach.
The next town council meeting will be the third Friday of August at 2 p.m. in Town Hall. The town council will do a second reading and a possible vote on whether or not to ban the sale of marijuana in town at that meeting.