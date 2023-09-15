Bethany Beach tries to mitigate flooding issues in town

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The town of Bethany Beach is trying to mitigate the flooding issues in town.
The town has sent out a survey to people who live in Bethany asking them to detail how their property has or hasn't been effected by flooding including repair costs and damage to their homes.
This survey is the first step in Bethany applying for a FEMA grant to try to fund ways to lessen the flooding.
Some in town say the Bethany Loop Canal is the source of the flooding issues while others think the new developments with no grass lawns for the water run off to go is a big cause.
One Bethany Beach homeowner Bill O'Conor has some ideas as to what would help with the flooding.
"I think that the Loop Canal could be a solution to the flooding problem but it's the same issue," O'Conor said. "The canal and the sewer pipes have not been updated in 25 years, we've had a lot of development and the pipes have stayed the same."
The town said today was the final day to turn in the survey. They said this survey is the first step in trying to get the FEMA grant money. The results of the survey will go to the town's engineers and they'll come up with the report for the town.