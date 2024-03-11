BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Town Council held a public hearing on Monday to discuss its proposed bigger budget and show where it wants to add spending. A large increase comes from trash fees alone.
The key highlights for the fiscal year 2025 budget include a total revenue of $13,741,000, an increase of 7.5% from the previous year. The increase is partly due to a proposed 35% hike in trash fees, driven by elevated personnel costs and replacement expenses for a trash truck. The town says this would fund its sanitation department until 2029.
Operating expenses are set at $11,863,000, an 8.5% rise, mainly from higher wages and health insurance costs. Capital projects worth $1,935,000 and debt payments of $246,000 are also outlined.
The budget includes substantial investments in infrastructure, technology upgrades, and environmental projects. Capital purchases and projects include a new trolley, boardwalk repairs, new police and beach patrol vehicles, and more.
Property taxes are rising by about $20,000. Real estate taxes are up by more than $124,000. Real estate transfer taxes are down.
Town Council could vote on the new budget, as well as changes to fiscal year 2024 as soon as Friday, March 15.
The new budget spans from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The full breakdown can be viewed online at https://www.townofbethanybeach.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=716.