REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Nicola locations in downtown Rehoboth Beach will not be vacant for long. Bethany Blues is moving into the old Nicola 1st Street location.
A manager at Bethany Blues says this is in an effort to reach more people in Rehoboth beach and says it is a great location they couldn't pass up. All current Bethany Blues locations are staying open. This new location will be a little smaller, but with the same takeout and barbecue.
"A lot of walkup, a lot of families. We're going to have full service. We're going to have a nice bar in there, with an emphasis on bourbon. Of course carryout, barbecue, and dine in. So what to expect is 7 days a week lunch and dinner and our same fantastic barbecue just in a little bit of a new vibe in a downtown spot," said Bethany Blues manager Jessica Nathan.
There's no official opening date yet. Bethany Blues is only moving into the old 1st street location. A different business will move into the Nicola Rehoboth Avenue location.