BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Focus Multisports raised $21,448 for the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company (BBVFC) through the annual Bethany-Fenwick Turkey Trot, which took place Thanksgiving morning.
Officials say that Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s firefighters and EMS members lead a very demanding and sacrificial existence but one which they will find rewarding in many ways. The BBVFC Emergency Medical Services division is an unprecedented collaboration between the fire company and property owners within the towns of Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island and the Sea Colony Recreation Association.
“We were proud of these events in particular because of the family-friendly aspect for both residents and visitors alike. By the attendance and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that goal.” said Focus Multisports' Race Director Rick Hundley.
The young and old gathered for the Trot while being motivated by DJ rupe and the awesome juggling and interactive skills of Cascading Carlos both before and after the two-mile fun run/walk throughout the town of Bethany Beach, finishing at the boardwalk.
“At Focus Multisports, Rick and I, along with our team of volunteers, enthusiastic participants, Bethany Beach Police, BBVFC Fire Police and Public Works Departments, and through the generosity of our sponsors, make our community better through philanthropy and have fun while doing it," said Focus Multisports’ Race Director Ernie Felici. "Our alliances strengthen local organizations and provide businesses with a platform to give back – and we were thrilled to honor the work of Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s First Responders.”
They say the event's primary sponsors include Wilgus Associates, Bank of Ocean City, Harvest Tide Steakhouse, Anne Powell Realty, The Coastal Point, and Steve Morgan-Keller Williams Realty. Generous participants also filled the Neighbors in Need SUV with non-perishable foods.
You can visit bethanbeachfire.com to donate or volunteer.