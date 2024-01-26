Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are forecast to improve overnight toward Saturday morning as some drier air filters in from the northwest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&