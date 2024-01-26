BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Bethany Beach's Police Chief and a police Captain have been dismissed after allegations of misusing overtime funds.
According to a release from the town of Bethany Beach, in mid-August the town became aware of the potential misuse of federal and state grants allocated for overtime. On Friday afternoon, the town said an internal investigation resulted in the immediate dismissal of Chief Michael Redmon and his subordinate Captain Darin Cathell.
This isn't the first time Redmon's been under legal scrutiny. In the summer, Redmon was put on leave after being charged with a DUI.
The town says federal and state law enforcement authorities are reviewing the overtime findings, but it's been determined no other police department personnel were involved in misusing funds.
The town says it has no further comment at this time.