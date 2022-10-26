INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. -
Have you ever seen cyclists or pedestrians south of the inlet bridge and worried about them? Or have you been one yourself and felt unsafe? Well, you probably aren't alone.
New data from DELDOT indicates just how dangerous that stretch of highway is, which is why they are holding a meeting open to the public right now to ask for the community's feedback on how they can improv public safety for everyone. The meeting started at 5 P.M and ends at 6.
DELDOT encourages anyone who walks or rides on Route 1 to take precautions like wearing reflective gear and checking for traffic before crossing.
DELDOT has installed roughly 20 flashing beacons in the area but they are looking to do more.
"We're trying to kind of get ahead of anything potetially becoming a problem," says Jennifer Cinelli, a Transportation Planner for DelDot.
According to DELDOT, Bethany Beach has had 125 deaths in 2022 so far, which is higher than it's ever been.
DELDOT is waiting to finalize any improvements to the area north of Bethany until after tonight's meeting.