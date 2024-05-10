South Bethany

South Bethany prepares for bi-annual bulk trash pick up. 

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - Saturday, May 11 is the bi-annual bulk trash collection day. Locals can place their items by the curb no sooner than 24 hours. The town has shared a full list of items that cannot be picked up. 

Below is the full list of items:

  • Construction debris
  • Car batteries
  • Flammable/hazardous materials
  • Oil/petroleum products
  • Oil-based paint
  • Rocks
  • Bricks
  • Concrete/concrete blocks
  • Dirt
  • Tree stumps
  • Tires
  • Yard waste
  • Propane tanks
  • A/C units
  • Freezers
  • Refrigerators containing CFC freon gas