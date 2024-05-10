SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - Saturday, May 11 is the bi-annual bulk trash collection day. Locals can place their items by the curb no sooner than 24 hours. The town has shared a full list of items that cannot be picked up.
Below is the full list of items:
- Construction debris
- Car batteries
- Flammable/hazardous materials
- Oil/petroleum products
- Oil-based paint
- Rocks
- Bricks
- Concrete/concrete blocks
- Dirt
- Tree stumps
- Tires
- Yard waste
- Propane tanks
- A/C units
- Freezers
- Refrigerators containing CFC freon gas