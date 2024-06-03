FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - On May 31, at about 7:05 a.m., Delaware State Police and Sussex County EMS responded to a bicyclist being hit by a car on Island Street.
DSP said a Ford Escort was driving eastbound on Lighthouse Road, West of Coastal Highway. At the same time, a bicycle was traveling Westbound on Lighthouse Road, West of Coastal Highway. A preliminary investigation revealed that the bicycle continued straight on Lighthouse Road while the Escort turned left onto Island Street, resulting in the Escort hitting the bicycle.
The bicyclist, a 75-year-old man from Riva, Maryland, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Escort, a 76-year-old woman from Selbyville, was not injured. She was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way when making a left turn.