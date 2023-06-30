Bicyclists share concerns over Cedar Street in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Some cyclists on Cedar Street in Lewes warn to ride that road only if you dare. Neighbors who frequent the roadway said drivers are parking on the shoulder and are causing cyclists to veer into traffic.
"Beyond me, you can see what should be a bike lane - The danger continues and in fact is getting worse." said local Nick Carter.
But DelDOT said the state and city controlled roadway would need to be completely redone to accommodate actual bike lanes and it would get rid of free parking, precious real estate in the first town.
Dennis Reardon thinks the road should stay as is,
"There are plenty of places in Lewes to ride a bicycle. Cedar Street is a dead end at the Roosevelt Inlet. You have all kinds of trails and if it's a safety issue for you to ride on Cedar street, there are plenty of other options."
The City of Lewes is currently working on a Bicycle Master Plan that would address issues with bike safety throughout Lewes, including Cedar Street.
"When the Bicycle Master Plan is complete we'll have everything from safety improvements to where we need to look at installing additional bicycle racks and just about anything else that comes out of the public engagement on this." said City Manager, Ann Marie Townshend.
But Carter said this needs to be fixed as soon as possible,
"I see it all the time, the danger and it can be solved. There is a solution we just need to work on it before something happens."
While the city said that the Bicycle Master Plan could take a few more months, they encourage anyone with concerns or feedback to participate in the ongoing survey.