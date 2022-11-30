WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- It's been over a month since MDOT asked for the community's opinion about what changes they want to see on Route 90.
Some groups are sharing their wants for bicycle and pedestrian lanes.
"We have a big community that does a lot of biking a lot of walking. The thing tampering us here is we don't have a lot of bike paths or walking paths to take us to local shopping areas," said Rick Farr in Ocean Pines.
Ocean Pines residents are hoping this opens up the conversation for bike lanes not only on Route 90, bur residential areas as well.
There is a meeting Thursday at 6 at the Worcester County Library in Ocean City to discuss specifically, major bridge crossings. The Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Safety coalition want to see more shared use paths for bikes and pedestrians on those bridge crossings.