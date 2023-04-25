WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic rivals. But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.
The landscape has changed remarkably since his campaign four years ago. The country is still grappling with the scars of a pandemic that claimed more than 1.1 million lives and with inflation that has eased from historic highs but remains painful for consumers. Americans remain deeply divided, convulsed by the loss of federal abortion rights, near-weekly mass shootings and worsening climate disasters.
Among his achievements as president: a mass vaccination campaign; legacy-defining policy achievements on climate and health; and the appointment of justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the US supreme court.
In his campaign video, Biden attacked Donald Trump-supporting “MAGA [Make America Great Again] extremists” taking on Americans’ “bedrock freedoms, cutting social security … dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote”. He said that, as in 2020, he was fighting “a battle of the soul of America”.
He also painted an optimistic picture of his country, saying: “I know America. I know we’re good and decent people.” The video ended with the message: “Let’s finish the job!”
Ultimately, the president chose to wait until after his ancestral tour of Ireland, where a joyous Biden declared that the three-day trip had renewed his “sense of optimism” in what could yet be accomplished at home. Departing the Emerald Isle, he told reporters his plan was to “run again”.
Only a quarter of Americans - 26% - want to see Biden run again, according to fresh polling by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Roughly half of Democrats believe he should seek a second term, an improvement from the 37% who said the same in its January survey. However, should Biden win the party’s nomination as expected, the majority of Democrats would support him.
Biden made clear in his announcement video that he plans to run on his legislative accomplishments he secured during the first half of his presidency, when Democrats held slim-but-decisive majorities in Congress.
During those two years, Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, delivering widespread financial assistance to households still struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic. He also approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- which is expected to deliver much-needed improvements to America’s roads, bridges and broadband access in the coming years -- and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major federal gun safety bill signed into law in nearly 30 years.
But arguably Biden’s most significant legislative accomplishment to date was his signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping climate and healthcare package that marked America’s most significant response yet to the climate crisis.
Though Biden’s policies are broadly popular, he has struggled to earn credit for them, polling shows. Biden has spent the last few months traveling the country in an effort to sell his economic policies and rally Americans behind his approach to a high-stakes showdown with Congressional Republicans over the debt ceiling.
The announcement comes as he faces the challenge of negotiating with a divided Congress, after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January. The president and the House Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, are currently locked in a fraught battle over raising the debt ceiling, the federal government’s borrowing limit.
Threats to democracy remain a throughline of his presidency and will again be an animating theme of his re-election campaign. In a pair of major speeches, Biden warned that anti-democratic forces loyal to his predecessor threatened bedrock American principles. Individual freedoms are under attack by Republican-led states and conservative-majority courts that have trampled on women’s reproductive rights, voting rights and LGBTQ+ rights, he argues.
Biden’s re-election announcement opens a new phase of the 2024 campaign, months after his predecessor, Trump, who he defeated in 2020, announced his own White House bid. Their candidacies potentially set the stage for an extraordinary re-match, with both ensnared to an unprecedented degree in political and legal battles.
They face special counsel inquiries over their handling of classified information. In Biden’s case, the Department of Justice investigation relates to classified documents discovered at his private office and home. Authorities were promptly informed and Biden’s legal team has stressed that it is cooperating fully.
Trump by contrast resisted efforts by the government to retrieve the classified materials he improperly carried with him to his Florida estate after leaving the White House. But that is just one of many legal challenges threatening the Republican frontrunner. Earlier this month, Trump pled not guilty to 34 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court. He also faces multiple investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Biden faces no major opposition to the party’s nomination. Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr, nephew of John F Kennedy, have launched long-shot bids for the nomination.
Meanwhile, the notional field of Republicans continues to grow since Trump launched his election campaign late last year. Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and Trump’s former UN Secretary, has entered the race, while South Carolina senator Tim Scott has taken initial steps to run. The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, is widely expected to announce his candidacy in the coming months. Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, is also weighing a presidential bid.