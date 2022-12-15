NEW CASTLE, De - President Joe Biden, on Thursday night, arrived at Delaware's Air National Guard Base in New Castle. Air Force One touched down at 9:19 pm. It is the start of a weekend stay in his home state. Unlike most of his Delaware visits, this trip does include some business. Biden was invited by Senator Tom Carper to participate in a Town Hall of Veterans at the Base on Friday.
It is expected the President will promote new health care benefits for veterans that were recently approved in Congress and encourage veterans to get screened for potential toxic exposure.
It is believed Biden will stay in New Castle County through Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed a temporary flight restriction for the Wilmington area through December 19. Overall, this is Biden's 58th visit to Delaware since taking the Oath of Office on January 20, 2021