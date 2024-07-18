REHOBOTH BEACH, Del- President Joe Biden arrived on the Marine One helicopter at the Gordons Pond parking lot at 11:28 pm Wednesday night to begin an extended weekend stay at his North Shores home.
It has been a challenging 24-hour period for the 46th President. Biden was originally scheduled to be on the coast just after midnight on Thursday. Instead, a campaign event in Las Vegas was cut short. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and began the trip to his home in Delaware earlier then expected. "He will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. Despite the COVID report, when Biden stepped down the smaller alternate stairs of Air Force One at the Dover Air Force Base, he was not wearing a mask.
Earlier on Wednesday, California Democrat Representative Adam Schiff became the latest figure to call for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 Presidential race. “While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” Schiff said in a statement. “And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”
No public events are on Biden's schedule for Thursday. This is his eighth trip to his beach house this year. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect through the weekend.