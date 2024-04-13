Biden cuts Rehoboth Beach visit short to address Iran-Israel crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C.- According to NBC News, on Saturday, April 13th, President Joe Biden met with his national security team to discuss Iran's recent attack on Israel. Due to the escalating situation, President Biden cut his trip to Rehoboth Beach short to return to the White House.
NBC News says the U.S. military intends to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles when they come into range of U.S. assets in Iraq, Syria, and at sea. Officials have confirmed that some Iranian drones were shot down earlier on Saturday.
President Biden stated that the administration's commitment to Israel's security is strong.