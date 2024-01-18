Plans are being made for a visit to the Rehoboth Beach area by President Joe Biden. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the Delmarva Coast beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
On Thursday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to hold a campaign event in Raleigh, NC and return to the White House tonight.
This will be the Presidents first beach trip of 2024. Last year of his thirty trips to Delaware, eleven were to his home in North Shores.
The Flight Restriction is scheduled to be in effect until after 11:00 am on January 22.
Weather could effect this trip with snow and rain predicted for Friday.