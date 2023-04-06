DELAWARE - The United States Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Delaware will be receiving $62.28 million to put towards essential drinking water infrastructure.
They say this funding comes thanks to a $6 billion boost from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allows them to increase the availability of investments from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. They say these funds will help rebuild water infrastructure across the country.
“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure investments, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”
The agency says that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to strengthening water infrastructure nationwide, while also providing resources to address key challenges, including climate change, emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, and cybersecurity.
"These historic investments will help communities in Delaware resolve decades-long problems that threaten the safety of their drinking water,” said EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Ensuring that the most vulnerable communities benefit from this funding is critical for protecting their health, making them resilient to the effects of climate change, and growing their local economies.”
According to the agency, Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY 2022 and FY 2026, $6 million of that available through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund in its second year. They say $3 billion in lead pipe identification and improvement, $800 million to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and $2.2 billion in other critical drinking water system improvements. On top of this, $500 million will be available through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund annually.
“Delaware is pleased to be receiving a second year of increased funding for improvements to drinking water systems under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Molly Magarik, Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, which oversees the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. “Municipalities and water companies are applying for these funds through the Division of Public Health and we look forward to financing projects that will lead to cleaner, safer and more reliable drinking water around the state.”
The agency says they are committed to making sure every community has access to this historic investment, focusing on disadvantaged communities. They saw the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law requires collaboration, so the agency continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.
The agency also says that they are strengthening their water technical assistance programs to support communities in assessing their water needs and apply for their fair share of this historic investment.