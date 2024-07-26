WASHINGTON - The Biden-Harris Administration and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have announced a proposal to allocate $575 million for enhancing climate resilience in coastal and Great Lakes states and territories.
This funding, part of NOAA's Climate-Ready Coasts initiative under the Investing in America Agenda, was unveiled by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
"This is a historic investment in our nation’s climate resilience, the largest in the history of the Commerce Department," said Raimondo.
The funding is set to support 19 projects focused on mitigating the effects of climate change, such as flooding, storm surge and extreme weather events. National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi highlighted the administration's comprehensive approach to combat climate change and protect communities.
Key highlights of the initiative include:
- 19 Projects Funded: Aimed at improving coastal resilience across various regions.
- Funding Distribution:
- Planning and Capacity Building:11 projects with an average award of $1.8 million.
- Implementation Awards: 8 projects with funding ranging from $56 million to $75 million.
Project Goals:
- Building and expanding regional partnerships.
- Engaging marginalized and overburdened communities.
- Assessing climate change risks and planning resilience strategies.
- Strengthening public infrastructure and protecting natural resources.
Geographical Scope: Projects span states and territories including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Louisiana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"This unprecedented investment will be transformative for our nation's coasts following an extremely competitive award program," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. The projects also align with the Biden Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which seeks to ensure that 40 percent of benefits from federal investments reach disadvantaged communities.
In addition to financial support, NOAA will provide technical assistance to ensure the successful implementation of these projects, contributing to the administration's broader National Climate Resilience Framework.