REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -President Biden is expected to spend most of the upcoming weekend at his North Shores home near Rehoboth Beach. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be in place for the coastal area starting at 9:30 am EST.
Biden is scheduled to arrive in Wilmington this afternoon after attending a campaign event in Philadelphia. There is a gap in the President's Delaware schedule. The TFR for Rehoboth Beach ends at 10 am on Friday and then goes back into effect at 7:30 pm. That one will be in place until the morning of June 3.
It marks the second time in May, Biden will be at his beach house. Earlier, he visited during Mother's Day weekend.