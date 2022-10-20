Biden

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

The White House confirming on Thursday that following his appearance at Delaware State on Oct. 21, President Biden will travel to Rehoboth Beach. Friday also is the start of a Temporary Flight Restriction for Rehoboth Beach that runs through Sunday.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Student Debt Relief at DSU at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. He is then scheduled to arrive in Rehoboth Beach at 5:45 p.m.

This weekend's visit will be Biden's 56th trip to his home state since becoming President less than two years ago.