The White House confirming on Thursday that following his appearance at Delaware State on Oct. 21, President Biden will travel to Rehoboth Beach. Friday also is the start of a Temporary Flight Restriction for Rehoboth Beach that runs through Sunday.
Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Student Debt Relief at DSU at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. He is then scheduled to arrive in Rehoboth Beach at 5:45 p.m.
This weekend's visit will be Biden's 56th trip to his home state since becoming President less than two years ago.