President Biden is preparing to make his second trip to his North Shores home in 2024. It will also be his second trip in as many weekends to Delaware and fifth overall to the state.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Temporary Flight Restriction is scheduled for the Rehoboth Beach area from 8:30 pm Friday to 10:45 am Feb. 19.
Based on the FAA tracker, Biden is expected to land at Dover Air Force Base on Feb. 16 at approximately 8:00 pm.
He spent the weekend of Feb. 9 at his Wilmington area home. In 2023, Biden made 30 trips to Delaware including 11 to North Shores.