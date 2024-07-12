REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -President Biden will make his seventh trip to his North Shores home Friday night following a campaign event in Michigan. Biden's trip comes during a crucial point in his attempt to win a second term. On Thursday night, he held his first press conference since the June 27 debate with presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.
This latest visit to the coast continues a recent trend of trips leading into or out of key events. Biden spent the first weekend in June at his beach house with his son Hunter. He left North Shores for an overnight stay in Wilmington on June 2. The gun trail for Hunter began on June 3.
The President's most recent visit was June 18-20. He then traveled to Camp David for his week-long preparation for the debate.
On Friday night, Biden is expected to arrive at the Dover Air Force Base at 8:45 p.m. to then make the trip to Rehoboth Beach. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the coast starting tonight at 8:30 p.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Monday.