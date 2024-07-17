DELAWARE - President Joe Biden will return to Rehoboth Beach late Wednesday, July 17 or the early morning of July 18. Biden will begin his day in Las Vegas to deliver remarks at the UnidosUS Annual Conference and participate in a campaign community event, according to the White House press schedule.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction notice that goes into effect at 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, and ends at 9:15 p.m., Sunday, July 21.
Biden is expected to arrive at the Dover Air Force Base before heading to Rehoboth Beach. The president visited his North Shores home last weekend as well, until the assassination attempt on former President Trump.