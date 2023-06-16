President Biden plans to celebrate Father's Day and his wedding anniversary this weekend at his North Shores home just outside of Rehoboth Beach. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a temporary flight restriction will go into effect Saturday night and end the morning of June 19.
On Saturday, Biden will start his day with a political rally in Philadelphia for one his first re-election events. Biden announced his intention to run for a second term back in April. After the event, he will travel to Sussex County.
June 17 is also the 46th wedding anniversary of the President and First Lady Jill Biden. This will be Biden's third trip to his beach home this year. The prior two occurred the weekend of January 20 and the weekend of April 15.