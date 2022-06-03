REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Joe Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden, arrived in Rehoboth Beach Thursday to spend the weekend at their North Shores beach home. But Biden will have to fulfill some Presidential duties while he's here.
Biden arrived in Dover via Air Force One shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, then traveled via motorcade to Rehoboth Beach, getting in around 10:30. He was originally scheduled to arrive earlier that evening, but his travels were delayed due to severe weather.
This is the second year in a row the pair is spending the First Lady's birthday weekend in Rehoboth Beach. Last year, they were seen riding bikes by Gordon's Pond and the First Lady took a cycle class.
That same weekend, the President also spoke at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. He is scheduled to do so again Friday, giving his May jobs report from there at 10:30 a.m.
A temporary flight restriction is in place from Dover to Ocean City until Sunday at 9:45 a.m. when the President heads back to Washington. That means no drones or other aircraft can be flown in that airspace until then.
Any Presidential travel around Rehoboth Beach could cause traffic delays and some areas to be restricted throughout the weekend.