Big Changes Ahead for Delaware Surf Fishing

DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today changes are coming to the 2023 surf fishing permit program.
This comes after record interest in the program in 2022. One of the biggest changes will be the elimination of a cap in effect since 2019 on the number of permits sold annually. It will be replaced by a reservation system for managing capacity on summer weekends, when the state’s surf fishing beaches are in highest demand.
Last spring, the Division of Parks and Recreation initiated a comprehensive review of the program in response to unprecedented permit sales for the 2022 season. The season brought historic high volume. DNREC’s review of the program looked nationally at best practices and other states’ models for viable solutions to improve the sales process, delivery of permits, compliance with surf fishing regulations, enforcement and public safety.
“Over the last few years, we have implemented changes such as single-stack parking and increased surf fishing check points at the beach crossings, which have improved public safety and the visitor experience. Piloting the changes of dropping the cap requirement, implementing a reservation system for summer weekends, and adding an educational component was the next logical step to better manage the program for the future,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
Starting in 2023, the cap for permits will be removed and replaced by a reservation system. Reservations will be required Saturdays, Sundays and holidays starting the third weekend in May through Labor Day weekend, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peak holidays are: Memorial Day, Juneteenth, 4th of July and Labor Day. Reservations will be $4 per day and will reserve access from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations will not be available for Off-Peak surf tag permit holders
Permit sales are anticipated to start in December. More information can be found at www.destateparks.com/SurfTagSales.