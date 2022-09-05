Big Changes Coming to Cave Neck and Hudson Road Intersection

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An all-way stop is coming to the intersection of Cave Neck and Hudson Road.
For some people, it's a change that feels long overdue. Neighbors said the intersection brings a host of problems to their otherwise quiet community. Jay Wallace frequents the area.
"It's a horrible intersection," Wallace said.
Wallace said he's heard many traffic accidents and people speeding through the intersection.
"I mean it is constant. [The] constant flow of contractor trucks and people speeding," Wallace said.
Dawn Head has been living around the corner from the intersection for seven years. She said it's not uncommon to see people blowing right through the intersection.
With several young drivers in the house, she said she's scared to send her daughters out the door.
"We hear ambulances and firetrucks out there every single day, and my heart just sinks every time I know they are going in that direction," Head said.
DelDOT aims to make the intersection safer by adding the stop, but some people are questioning whether it will actually help. Tom Head is a skeptic of the plan.
"A four-way stop sign is going to probably stop accidents, but it's going to create a lot more confusion," Head said.
Milton Fire Chief Johnny Hopkins said he has seen many accidents in the area. He said the new stop is a welcome change.
"There have been some improvements there that have been done, and obviously, they've worked to a degree. This next step seems like it could be for the better," Hopkins said.
In the long term, DelDOT has plans for a roundabout that will be put in place by 2025.
The construction will take place Sept. 14.