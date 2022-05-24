REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- With Memorial Day Weekend just a few days away, beach towns are preparing for the unofficial start of summer. But to those who haven't been to the coast since last season, things in Rehoboth Beach are looking pretty different. Some new restaurants have popped up and are ready for business, while others are saying goodbye.
The Greene Turtle had a beach view on the boardwalk for years. When the sports bar decided not to renew its lease, Above the Dunes moved in. The restaurant has been open for five weeks already, and is preparing for what they hope will be a busy Memorial Day Weekend.
If you were here last year, you'll remember seeing the iconic Dolle's sign on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Dolle's and the sign are no longer there. Grottos bought the space on the boardwalk. A pizza place will be going in eventually, but this summer it's Dreamer, selling coffee, drinks, and snacks.
Down the street, Conch Island is no longer at the Sand Castle Motel. The building was bought and the bar and restaurant was forced to move. Its home this summer, is on the other end of Rehoboth Avenue, closer to Route 1. The bar is estimated to open this June, but just like many businesses in the area, it's having a hard time finding staff.
One restaurant that's not moving and is closed for good is Fork and Flask. La Vida Hospitality made the difficult decision to close the restaurant, and focus on its other restaurants and bars.
Duck Donuts was here, but quickly ducked out of town. Taking its place is Zava Cafe, right next to a new bakery, Kaan's from Millsboro.
Right down the street from that, is UnWined at the Beach. The goal was for the new wine bar to open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, but the manager says now, it's looking like they'll be open the first week in June.