MILFORD, Del. — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Big Oyster Brewery has officially opened its doors in Milford. The new restaurant, located at the new Southern Delaware Golf Club, features 16 taps, seating for up to 400 guests, and a state-of-the-art Topgolf Swing Suite.
"We've poured our hearts into creating this incredible space, and we're thrilled to finally share it with you," a Facebook post read.
Big Oyster is the restaurant on site at what once was the Rookery North golf course. Plans for both properties have been in the works for years and faced delays. The Southern Delaware Golf Club opened earlier this month.
In honor of Memorial Day, Big Oyster Brewery is offering veterans a 10% discount on their checks throughout the weekend as a token of appreciation for their service to the country.
Big Oyster Brewery is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.