BikeFest 2023 kicks off in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - BikeFest 2023 has kicked off in Ocean City.
Motorcycles from all across the country come for a weeks worth of live music, events and services.
Ashley Miller, the Deputy Communications Manager for the Ocean City Police Department said with all the fun, there are a few things people should look out for in Ocean City especially this weekend.
"The biggest thing is just we do see maybe sometimes an uptick in accidents," Miller said. "People need to be very mindful, be cognizant, especially on Coastal Highway, having all those eight lanes, you've got motorcycles bicyclists, pedestrians, just be very mindful of your surroundings this weekend."
While some like local Bill Steelman said Bikefest is his favorite time of the year in Ocean City but there is one thing that bothers most people during BikeFest.
"The downside is just the noise, if you don't like noise you're gonna hate this week," Steelman said.
But some like Stephen Pappas, the general manager of the Greene Turtle bar and restaurant said BikeFest is a good way to start the shoulder season.
"This is the weekend to make everyone money and then it's really just weekends from there, in terms of being super busy," Pappas said. "It's still a great weekend to have because it's like hey guys, this is it, this is our last push and then from here it's just smooth cruising until spring."
Some like Amanda Reine, who is visiting Ocean City solely for BikeFest said it's all about the love of the ride.
"I heard this was a great BikeWeek for couples and families," Reine said.
BikeFest will being going on from Wednesday September 13 to Sunday, September 17.