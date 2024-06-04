GEORGETOWN, Del. - Tuesday morning, fourth and fifth graders from North Georgetown Elementary welcomed bilingual author Adriana Camacho-Church from Colombia to hear about her journey.
Camacho-Church, who has been living in Delaware for 25 years, shared with the students the obstacles she had to overcome to make her dream of becoming an author a reality.
She has written two books in honor of her grandmother, and during her visit, she read to the students her book, "Grandma's Hair in Ankle Length."
Camacho-Church shared with CoastTV News what this moment means to her.
"It's actually a dream come true because to be able to talk to children about books that I have written, it's an inspiration for them, and it gives me the energy to continue writing, to continue going out and spreading the word, and hopefully, children will get so inspired and like, not just as an author, but to read," she said.
If you are interested in reading Camacho-Church's books, you can find them at the local libraries.