Bill For More Electric School Buses Making Rounds In Dover

DELAWARE- Electric vehicles are getting a lot of buzz and debate in the First State as of late.
Now an effort to make school buses fully electric is making its way through Dover.
House Bill 10 would bring more electric school buses into the state's bus fleet by 2030. State representative Deb Heffernan, who is sponsoring the bill, says the time to go electric is now.
"This is part of our broader push this year towards addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gases," she said. "It will help us. We have a couple other priorities. So this is really part of our priorities to make our state cleaner and greener."
But Gerald Dutton, who owns Dutton Busing, has a lot of issues with the bill- from costs to maintain, purchase and operate electric cars, to saying the technology is not yet there.
"The range of the bus goes about 80 to 100 miles in a day," he said. "I have routes that run 120 to 140 miles in a day. So I'm not going to get a full run in a day's time of the bus."
Heffernan says the bill will now have to go through the Natural Resource Committee before it can come to a vote on the house floor.
Heffernan says this bill would only impact school buses owned by the state- but there will be encouragement for private companies to go electric.