Bill On House And Senate Floor Would Allow Chiropractic Services To Be Covered By Medicare

Sussex County, Del.- A bill that is currently on the house and senate floor would allow for chiropractic services to be covered under Medicare.
Under current law, people who require chiropractic service must pay for their own service out of pocket or go to a provider that will prescribe pain relieving drugs. This bill aims to change that.
Dr. Stacey Cohen with First State Health and Wellness said that this bill has been needed for a long time.
"I've been waiting 38 years in practice for this bill," he said. "We've always felt patients were being forced to see other providers because they weren't allowing full access to chiropractic. The research recently has shown has cost effective and how effective for pain management and for muscular skeletal conditions how valuable chiropractic has become," he continued.
The bill has not been voted on yet, but it does have bipartisan support.