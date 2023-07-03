DOVER, Del. - Senate Bill 103, which would require new homes to be built with electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has passed the house and has been sent to Governor Carney to be signed.
If signed, the bill would apply to both single-family and multi-family homes, with counties and municipal governments enforcing it. It would apply for any approval submitted on or after Jan. 1, 2025.
If a new home does not have a garage, the bill would also require an electric vehicle charging-capable parking spot.
“Major vehicle manufacturers are pledging to go all electric and we need to take the step to ensure that we’ve got the appropriate electrical charging infrastructure in place,” said bill sponsor Rep. Krista Griffith, D-Fairfax. “As with anything, installation is more cost effective during initial construction than the alternatives of retrofitting after the fact. This bill will make it easier and more convenient to own an electric vehicle for all Delawareans in the years to come.
“When we can be proactive and make it easier and more appealing for people to own electric vehicles, we should,” Rep. Griffith added. “We’re also promoting cleaner air and water, resulting in improved health outcomes for everyone as we’re able to reduce the amount of carbon emissions.”
“The 152nd General Assembly has demonstrated a strong commitment to passing bold environmental legislation. Senate Bill 103 builds on our efforts to transition Delaware to a more energy-efficient state by making it easier for consumers to purchase and maintain an electric vehicle by ensuring that all new home and apartment building in our state is ready for EV charging,” said bill sponsor Sen. Sarah McBride, D-Wilmington. “I thank my colleagues in the House of Representatives for passing this legislation and look forward to the Governor signing it into law.”
They say the goal of the bill is to put the state in a good position by 2040, when researchers are predicting electric car sales to outnumber traditional gas vehicles.
Senate Bill 103 is one of several EV bills being considered.