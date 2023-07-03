Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.