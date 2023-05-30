DELAWARE - Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 37 on Tuesday, which makes the “rescue dog” the official state dog of Delaware.
Humane Animal Partners hosted the bill signing event at its Wimington campus. State government officials gathered alongside animal welfare professionals and animal lovers from across the state for this historic moment in animal welfare.
According to Humane Animal Partners, Senator Jack Walsh introduced the bill in the Senate earlier in 2023. It was passed with broad support by each body of the state’s Legislative Assembly, including unanimously in the Senate.
Senate Bill 37 takes effect upon being signed into law. Title 29 of the Delaware Code currently recognizes the Golden Retriever as the Delaware state dog. Humane Animal Partners says Delaware is sending a strong message of support to millions of dogs currently in shelters across the United States, as well as animal welfare organizations.
“We are thrilled to see SB 37 become law and make Delaware history,” says HAP Chief Executive Officer Patrick Carroll. "It feels so fitting to recognize this milestone bill at Humane Animal Partners, formerly Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA, where we have been serving the community and animals for 150 years.”
Joining Governor Carney at the signing was leadership and staff from Humane Animal Partners, Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA, First State Animal Center & SPCA, as well as state government representatives, including Senator Jack Walsh, co-sponsor Representative Bryan Shupe, Representative Kim Williams, Representative Franklin Cooke, Representative Stephanie T. Bolden, and more.
"Delaware animal shelters take in thousands of pets each year — all of whom are waiting to find their forever home,” says Sen. Jack Walsh. "Senate Bill 37 reaffirms the General Assembly's support for animal welfare and our commitment to ensuring that every rescued pet will be cared for, loved, and protected against abuse."
2023 marks Humane Animal Partner's 150th anniversary of animal lifesaving work. Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association officially merged last year to create Humane Animal Partners.
A 150th Anniversary Gala celebration is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science. Event details can be found at humaneanimalpartners.org